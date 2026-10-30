Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Status Quo On 200-Year-Old Muslim Burial Ground Dispute In MP’s Katni, Grants Interim Relief To Petitioners | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to maintain status quo over a Muslim graveyard in Saleemabad in Katni district. Justice Pranay Verma passed the order on Thursday.

Senior advocate NS Ruprah who appeared for Muslim petitioners said petitioners had filed a civil suit for declaration of ownership and possession and permanent injunction over part of Khasra No. 54 (area: 3 acres 17 1/2 decimals), which they say was being used as a burial ground for 200 years.

Actually, Khasra No. 53, area 1 acre, was marked for burial ground, which became full with the passage of time, and then, for last 200 years, the adjoining Khasra No. 54 was used as Muslim graveyard.

In 2025, their possession was disturbed, which is why they filed the instant civil suit in which they claimed temporary injunction to protect their possession.

This application was rejected by the trial court and by the lower appellate court. Hence, the matter came up before the High Court in which the aforesaid interim order has been passed to the relief of Muslim community of Saleemabad.