Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notice to administrative officials for usage of word ‘Court’

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to administrative officials in state in a PIL filed against usage of court word as identity of their office.

Officials like Collector, SDM, Tehsildar use dice during hearings on revenue matters.

Petitioner Umesh Bauhare has filed a public interest litigation in the Gwalior Bench of the High Court regarding the use of the word ‘Court’ outside chambers of administrative officials and writing Executive Magistrate on the vehicles.

During the hearing on the petition on Friday, the Gwalior Bench of High Court has issued notice for using such words to the Chief Secretary Madhya Pradesh, Principal Secretary Revenue Department, Principal Secretary Transport Department, Transport Commissioner and other officers. The court also sought a reply in four weeks on the notice.

The petitioner says that only the judge can use the dice, the administrative officer cannot use it. If they have to hold a hearing on the cases of the common people, then they can proceed by placing a chair. Also, they cannot write magistrate on their vehicle, he added.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:24 PM IST