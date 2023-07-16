Madhya Pradesh: Helicopter Summit In Khajuraho On July 25 |

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Khajuraho VD Sharma has said Union Civil Aviation Ministry, MP government, Pawan Hans Corporation and FICCI will jointly organise the fifth helicopter and small helicopter summit at Khajuraho on July 25.

The theme of the summit will be – Reaching the Last Mile: Regional connectivity Throw Helicopters and Small Aircraft. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sharma will inaugurate two pilot training schools on the occasion.

Sharma said the summit would bring a name for the temple Khajuraho. There will be discussions on civil aviation services, connecting tourist places with civil aviation and on bringing the stakeholders and the policy-makers of the industry on one platform.

