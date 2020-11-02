Madhya Pradesh: HC continues its stay on government decision to raise the reservation for OBCs

BHOPAL: The High Court, on Monday, continued its stay on government decision to raise the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 percent to 27 percent in government jobs and educational institutions. The next hearing is scheduled to be held on December 9.

The petitions were filed in the high court when the Congress government in its regime, headed by Kamal Nath, decided to increase the reservation percentage for OBCs in March 2019.

The petitioners, in the plea, mentioned that as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in Indira Sawhney vs Union of India, reservation in government jobs and educational institutions can’t exceed 50 per cent of the seats.

Petitioners further said that there is 51 percent OBC population in the state whereas OBCs, STs and SCs collectively in the state account for about 87 percent of the total population. However, objecting the decision, the petitioners further said that if the government’s request is taken into account, it can justify its reservation for up to 87 percent population but will this be justice to people from other segments of society?

Additional Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said, “High Court has continued its stay on government decision to increase the OBC reservation from 14 percent to 27 percent. The next hearing will be on December 9.”