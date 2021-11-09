Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior tourism to be promoted on 9 themes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who came to Gwalior on a two-day visit, reviewed the development works of Gwalior in the Collectorate on Tuesday and prepared a draft to promote Gwalior's tourism.

Scindia has given 9 sources to save and promote tourism.

"On the basis of these 9 themes, the tourism of Gwalior will be promoted. Gwalior will be able to mark its effective presence on the world tourism map," said Scindia.

First circuit of our heritage, second circuit connected with old history and royal family, third of music, fourth of wildlife, fifth of remaining Madhya Pradesh i.e. Orchha, Chanderi etc, sixth religious circuit in which Pitambara, Dhumeshwar etc. will be there, seventh Adventure sports circuit with hot air balloon, rafting etc., eighth handicraft circuit of Gwalior stone, Chanderi sari etc. will be there and ninth events will be calendar like Tansen music festival, cultural festival.

Scindia, taking an initiative regarding women's safety, also honored women conductors running in smart city buses.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:02 PM IST