Madhya Pradesh Grants 50% Quota Benefit To Samvida Teachers In Government Recruitment | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government has amended service rules to extend reservation benefits to contractual employees, known as samvida teachers, in the School Education Department, paving the way for their inclusion in regular appointments. The samvida teachers will get 50% reservation in government exams.

According to the notification, contractual employees who have completed at least one year of continuous service will become eligible to avail reservation benefits at the time of regular recruitment.

However, this benefit will be granted only once during the first regular appointment after their contractual tenure. Additionally, all regular recruitments must continue to be conducted through transparent and competitive processes. The benefit of reservation to samvida employees will not dilute the standard selection procedure.

The amendment gives age relaxation to contractual employees based on how many years they have worked, but the maximum age limit will be 55 years. However, this benefit will not apply if a contractual employee from one department applies for a job in another department.

The notification also reiterates that existing reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will remain applicable. In cases of backlog vacancies, posts may be de-reserved as per existing norms.

Ramesh Rathore, state president of the Samvida workers union, said that they had been demanding 50% reservation for the past few years. Many court cases were filed, but no action was taken. Rathore added that they are finally getting what they deserve.