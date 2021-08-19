Advertisement

Bhopal: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari has said that Centre and state BJP governments were making erroneous decisions leading to controversial farm laws.

BJP governments in state and centre are anti-farmer and taking decisions to facilitate the implementation of controversial and black farm laws, said Patwari, the president of the state media wing while talking to media persons on Wednesday.

“Despite being termed as ‘Soya State’ , the state government didn’t supply seeds to farmers because of which they were forced to buy it from private suppliers at an inflated rate of Rs 9-12,000 per quintal. Same fate was met by the farmers who grew moong dal, ” said the Congress legislator.

The state government knew that moong production had exceeded this year but the government closed the buying portals thereby leaving farmers at mercy of private buyers, said the Congress MLA. The rates they offered could not compensate the farmers, he added.

“We demand that the Shivraj government should compensate the farmers for their losses in moong and soybean,” he demanded.

Patwari said that the previous government led by Kamal Nath government waived off loans of over 27 lakh farmers. More than 25 MLAs of Congress have been asking questions in the state Assembly for past four sessions regarding the government's stand on writing off the loans of remaining farmers but no replies have been given so far, said Patwari.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:44 AM IST