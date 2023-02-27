Madhya Pradesh: Governor Mangubhai Patel stresses on infra projects as budget session begins

Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses MP Assembly |

Bhopal: The budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced with the budgetary speech of Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday. In his speech, the Governor presented the ambitious schemes, achievements and vision of the Shivraj-government. He also mentioned the recently launched 'Ladli Behna Yojana'.

He said that at least 3,500 representatives from more than 70 countries have participated in the recently held 17th Pravasi Sammelan (Indore). Roads of more than 8000 km in length have been constructed at the cost of Rs 12000 crore in the last two financial years.

Listing the recent projects of the government, he said that the Rewa-Sidhi 6 lane aqueduct tunnel construction will usher development in the region . Narmada Expressway and Vindya Expressway will prove new highways of development. State has installed electricity capacity of more than 28000 megawatt.

Global investors summit 2023 saw investment proposals worth more than Rs 15 lakh crore. Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor and Multi-Model Logistic Park are in the offing. As many as 22 MSME projects have been sanctioned in the state.

Shedding light on steps taken for farmer welfare in the state, he said free ration is being distributed to more than 5. 18 lakh crore beneficiaries.

Talking about the benefits of PESA Act implemented in state on Tribal Pride Day last year, he said that a new social revolution has commenced with the implementation of Mukyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adikar Yojana and Mukyamantri Nagariya Bhu Adikar Yojana. In the both schemes, residential patta’s have been given to more than 40,000 families.

Now the malnutrition percentage has reduced to 6.5 percent from 9 percent.

In the identified medical, engineering, polytechnic colleges, teaching is being done through the Hindi language and it has commenced a new revolution. Seven new medical colleges have been established in the state. Government has broken the backbone of all kinds of mafia. More than 23000 acre land has been freed from the clutches of land mafia and now the government has taken the pledge to build Suraj Colony on the freed land.

Cheetah relocation in Kuno National Park has taken the state to the top position in terms of biodiversity.