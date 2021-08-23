Madhya Pradesh: Governor blesses all the sisters on Raksha Bandhan

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel blessed sisters and wished them all a bright future. He said that education is essential for development. The Raksha Bandhan festival was celebrated at Raj Bhavan, an official said.

Sisters tied rakshasutras to the Governor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Patel added that whatever work an educated person does is better. He asked the girls to study diligently, get a good education and contribute to the development of the country and society.

Prajapita Brahmakumari's sister BK Awadhesh, Balika Griha’s Priyanka and Saloni Vishwakarma and the girls of SOS Balgram greeted the Governor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by tying rakshasutras.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:16 AM IST