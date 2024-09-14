Madhya Pradesh Government Will Encourage Studies In Mother Tongue: CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the Madhya Pradesh government will encourage studies in mother tongue. “MP is a major Hindi speaking state. Not only are doctors and engineers from the state progressing by getting education in Hindi, but also the facility of studying other courses in Hindi can also be provided. In future, students can also make their career by studying MBA and other courses.” he said.

Yadav was speaking in an event ‘Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh,’ organised by culture department to mark Hindi Diwas at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday.

Rashtriya Suchna Prodhauki Samman 2022 was given to Digital India Bhashini Sansthan from New Delhi and Amkeshwar Mishra from Bhopal for 2023. Hansa Deep, from Toronto (Canada) and Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA) feted with Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

हिन्दी हमारी आत्मा है...



आज हिन्दी दिवस के अवसर पर भोपाल में "राष्ट्रीय हिन्दी भाषा सम्मान अलंकरण समारोह" में सहभागिता कर हिन्दी भाषा के साहित्य सृजन में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाली देश-दुनिया के प्रतिष्ठित लेखकों का सम्मान किया। आप सभी विभूतियां अपने साहित्य के माध्यम से हिन्दी… pic.twitter.com/RDv889gz6s — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 14, 2024

Rashtriya Kamil Bulke Samman went to Atila Kotlawal from Sri Lanka and Dagmar Markova from Czech Republic for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for 2022 were given to Krishna Kumar Mishra, from Mumbai and for 2023 to Devendra Mewari, New Delhi. Damodar Khadse from Pune and Manmohan Sehgal from Patiala were feted with Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Besides, All India Poets’ Meet were held in which poets across the country including Hariom Panwar (Meerut), Rahul Awasthi (Bareilly), Ashish Anal (Lakhimpur Kheri), Anu Sapan (Bhopal, Sudeep Bhola (Jabalpur), Aman Akshar (Indore), Shweta Singh (Baroda), Manu Vaishali (New Delhi), Shraddha Shaurya (Nagpur) and Ramkishore Upadhyay (Gwalior) presented their works.