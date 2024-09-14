 Madhya Pradesh Government Will Encourage Studies In Mother Tongue: CM Mohan Yadav 
Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh, All India Poets’ Meet held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Government Will Encourage Studies In Mother Tongue: CM Mohan Yadav  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the Madhya Pradesh government will encourage studies in mother tongue.  “MP is a major Hindi speaking state. Not only are doctors and engineers from the state progressing by getting education in Hindi, but  also the facility of studying other courses in Hindi can also be provided. In future, students can also make their career by studying MBA and other courses.” he said. 

Yadav was speaking in an event ‘Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh,’ organised by culture department to mark Hindi Diwas  at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday.  

Rashtriya Suchna  Prodhauki Samman 2022 was given to Digital India Bhashini Sansthan from New Delhi and Amkeshwar Mishra from Bhopal for 2023.  Hansa Deep, from Toronto (Canada) and Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA) feted with Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively. 

Besides, All India Poets’ Meet were held in which poets across the country including Hariom Panwar (Meerut), Rahul Awasthi (Bareilly), Ashish Anal (Lakhimpur Kheri),  Anu Sapan (Bhopal, Sudeep Bhola (Jabalpur), Aman Akshar (Indore), Shweta Singh (Baroda), Manu Vaishali (New Delhi), Shraddha Shaurya (Nagpur) and Ramkishore Upadhyay (Gwalior)  presented their works.

