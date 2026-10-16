Madhya Pradesh Government Schools Set For ₹4,264 Crore Makeover With Modern Classrooms, Labs And Libraries Under ₹36,006 Crore Education Plan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department is set to give a major facelift to government schools in the state. On the lines of Sandipani Schools, modern and technically equipped schools will be built while existing schools will get a complete makeover.

The department plans to spend Rs 4,264 crore on school infrastructure over the next five years. The funds will be utilised for construction of new school buildings, additional classrooms, laboratories, libraries and strengthening of basic facilities.

The infrastructure push is part of the state's Rs 36,006.22 crore school education plan for 2026-27 to 2030-31 under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The five-year plan aims to improve the quality of education from the pre-primary level to Class 12. The scheme covers children aged four to 18 years and is jointly funded by the Centre and the state, with the Centre contributing 60% and the state bearing the remaining 40%.

Rs 31,742 crore for recurring expenses

The larger share of the plan, Rs 31,742.39 crore, will be spent on recurring expenses required to run schools and implement educational programmes.

These include honorariums for teachers and other staff, teacher training, teaching-learning materials, inclusive education initiatives, student-oriented programmes, school grants, maintenance and repairs, and hostel and school operations.

The expenditure will also cover monitoring and administrative activities needed to ensure the regular functioning of education system.

Focus on teacher training and inclusive education

The scheme also aims to strengthen teacher education institutions, including the State Council of Educational Research and Training, State Institutes of Education and District Institutes of Education and Training.

Other objectives include expanding access to vocational education alongside regular schooling, promoting inclusive education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and children with special needs, and supporting the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

At present, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan will continue to function under their existing administrative structures until the departmental structure under Samagra Shiksha is completed.

Annual expenditure to rise to Rs 8,583 crore

The state's proposed expenditure under the scheme will increase each year during the five-year period, according to the department's financial projections.

Financial year

Recurring expenditure

Capital expenditure

Total

2026-27

Rs 5,198.87 cr

Rs 802.99 cr

Rs 6,001.86 cr

2027-28

Rs 5,721.46 cr

Rs 802.99 cr

Rs 6,524.45 cr

2028-29

Rs 6,290.69 cr

Rs 802.94 cr

Rs 7,093.63 cr

2029-30

Rs 6,919.70 cr

Rs 883.29 cr

Rs 7,802.99 cr

2030-31

Rs 7,611.67 cr

Rs 971.62 cr

Rs 8,583.29 cr

Total

Rs 31,742.39 cr

Rs 4,263.83 cr

Rs 36,006.22 cr