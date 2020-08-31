Madhya Pradesh: Government includes 3.7m new names for distribution of grain

BHOPAL: The state government is set to release a list of eligible people comprising 3.7 million new names for distributing grain.

The step taken after four years may help the ruling party in ensuing by-elections. Many of those eligible people, whose names will be added to the list, come from 27 constituencies where by-elections will be held.

The names of nearly 5,000 people from each constituency are being added to list. Inclusion of new names in the list of those who are eligible for grain at low prices may be of great help to the ruling party in the ensuing by-polls.

The government provides grain for low prices to the people of five categories.

As per the scheme, one kilogram of wheat, rice and salt are available to the poor at Re 1. Votes of people, whose names will be included in the list and will be given chits for grain, may go to BJP.

The collectors have been told to delete from the list the names of those who are not eligible for such benefit. The names of six lakh people who are dead, and those of six lakh whose names have been included twice will be deleted from the list. Such people are not eligible for receiving grain for low price.

Such people, whose names will be included in the list, were not getting grain, though they had ration cards.

It happened because their names were not on the list. The state government has added people of 25 categories for distribution of grain to the list. Therefore, such people are getting benefits.

There is anger among people against the BJP candidates. So, the benefits that the poor will get may change the situation.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is launching the scheme from September 1. Ministers have been told to take the project to their constituencies after that.