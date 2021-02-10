Madhya Pradesh: Gandhi Medical College junior doctors to go on day-long strike on Friday

Bhopal: After talks with administration failed, junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) have decided to go on a day-long strike on Friday to press their demands. Essential medical services and Covid-19 work would remain unaffected by the day long stir, assured the association.

JUDA, president Dr Arvind Meena said that the association has approached GMC Dean Dr Aruna Kumar and Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia on various occasions informing them about the public wrath the junior doctors have to face due to pathetic facilities at the hospital, however, nothing concrete has been done. So to press our demands we will stage one day strike on Friday, however, this will not affect the health services. We have made alternative arrangements, said Chaurasia.

JUDA alleged that discrepancies at Hamidia Hospital are once again at peak. Regular check-ups of patients are not being done, while ailing people were not provided medicines. JUDA representatives claimed that three month ago they had informed them about the lapses in the medical facilities and arrangements at the hospital to minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang. The minister’s assurance that arrangements would improve soon, has not translated into action, they added.