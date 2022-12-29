Madhya Pradesh: G20, NRIs, GI delegates to stay at MPTB’s Homestays

File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guests of the NRI Meet, Global Investors Meet and G-20 Summit will stay at Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board‘s Homestays. The board is going to begin a special campaign for homestays registration in Indore from January 3 to January 7.

Registration will be done on a fast track mode on the applications of local residents of Indore who have registered under the campaign.

Principal secretary, tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said a special campaign of homestay registration is being run to provide accommodation and experience of our rich culture, traditions and food, etc. to the overseas Indians arriving for NRI Meet, Global Investors Meet and G20 Summit. It is also to provide clean and affordable accommodation to them and to provide employment opportunities at the local level.

Three representatives of the Board will be present in Indore from January 3 to January 7 to ensure that the entire registration process is done on a fast track mode.

Not only the guests arriving in Indore for NRI Meet, Global Investors Meet and G20 Summit but the tourists will also get accommodation facility from Homestays, Shukla said, adding that it is golden opportunity for the residents of Indore to earn extra income by converting their house into homestays.