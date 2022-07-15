Representational pic |

Madhya Pradesh: Free of cost Covid booster dose from July 21: CM

// Vaccination will start in Bhopal district from Friday at 75 govt hospitals.

Covid booster dose

Vaccination

Hamidia Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Covid-19 booster dose vaccination campaign will start in the state from July 21. This campaign will continue till September 25, said CM while reviewing the preparations for the Covid-19 booster dose vaccination campaign at Mantralaya on Thursday. Meanwhile, precaution booster dose for people above 18 years will start in Bhopal district from Friday.

Bhopal's District nodal officer Dr Upendra Dubey said, "In Bhopal district, 75 vaccination centres including all PHCs, CHCs, government hospitals like Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, Sultania Hospital, BMHC, Sanjeevani Clinics, Dispensaries have been made for administering precaution dose to all above 18 years. It will be available for free for only these 75 days." All the beneficiaries are requested to get the second dose/precaution dose administered within 75 days, please bring the first dose and the second dose with the mobile number from which it was administered. Collector Avinash Lavania Collector and Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal has appealed to all the people to get the vaccine.

Read Also BMC to hold special drives to expedite COVID-19 vaccination for children