Madhya Pradesh: Four school teachers terminated for obtaining dual degrees in same session

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The services of four teachers have been terminated by the School Education Department for obtaining dual degrees in the same academic session, said commissioner school education Abhay Verma.

These teachers were given appointment in October, 2021.

Teachers whose services have been terminated have decided to move court against the decision of school education department as this condition was not mentioned in the recruitment rules.

Teachers whose services have been terminated include Ravi Meena and Mohan Sahu who were posted in schools in Sehore district while Mahendra Singh and Mukesh Kumar were posted in schools in Rajgarh district. All of them were given appointment last month and were terminated as they had obtained dual degrees in the same session.

All of them did BEd as regular students and obtained masterís degree as private candidates.

Educationist and whistle blower Devendra Pratap Singh said that there were complaints of same nature against about 250 candidates selected recently as government teachers.

ìMost of these teachers did one degree course as a regular student and the other one through correspondence or as a private student. Such cases have been fought in the Supreme Court and the apex court had ruled that their services should not be terminated,î said Singh.

Singh also questioned selective action against some teachers. There were complaints against 250 candidates but why action against only four teachers, asked Singh.

One of the teachers requesting anonymity said that they will move court.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 01:27 AM IST