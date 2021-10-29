Madhya Pradesh: Four miscreants arrested for looting a businessman in train

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa GRP arrested four miscreants including BJP leader, a journalist and RPF jawan for allegedly duping Rs 3.5 lakh from a businessman of Jabalpur on Friday, an official said.

The modus operandi of the accused was that they impersonated themselves as crime branch officials and looted a businessman traveling in train Varanasi LTT Express for Mumbai.

According to the Khandwa GRP station in-charge Babita Katheria, the accused were identified as RPF constable Sandeep Tiwari posted in Jabalpur, Jabalpur builder Saurabh, Divisional Bureau Chief of Sadhna News Sachin Rao and former BJP councilor Narendra Verma.

Bhopal Rail SP Hitesh Chaudhary said that the incident occurred on the night of 22-23 October. Businessman Krishnakant (35), resident of Jabalpur, was traveling in the train (02168) Varanasi LTT Express for Mumbai. In the meantime, before arriving at Burhanpur railway station, two unidentified persons impersonated themselves as the officers of the crime branch.

They took an Aadhar card, ticket and forcefully asked to open the bag, which contained Rs 5 lakh. After that the accused demanded money and threatened to implicate the businessman in a false case if he did not pay the money. They took him to the bathroom of the train and looted Rs 3.5 lakh from him, Chaudhary said.

After arriving back from Mumbai, the businessman told his friends about the whole incident. On which, they reached GRP police station and lodged a complaint against the accused on October 24.

Khandwa GRP station in-charge Babita Katheria said that a case was registered on the basis of complaint and a team was formed to nab the accused. The team detected the fraudsters by becoming fake employees of the crime branch. Later, the police arrested all the accused and started further investigation into the matter.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:59 PM IST