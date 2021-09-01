Madhya Pradesh: Four die, ten suffer injuries in a road accident, angry villagers block National Highway

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Four people died including a 7-year-old boy and around ten people sustained severe injuries in a road accident on Monday evening, the police said.

The incident happened when a trolley hit a stationary auto at Bineka Bypass under Kotwali police station of Mandla district.

According to the eye witness, the auto was returning from Jhigra Ghat. There were about 20 passengers in the auto. Meanwhile the auto stopped on the way to take off a passenger, a trolley loaded with iron rammed the auto from behind.

The auto rushed into a water-filled field in which a woman died on the spot and more than a dozen people were seriously injured.

The injured were taken to the district hospital in which two women and a seven-year-old boy died on the way to the hospital. Those who died and were injured were the residents of Bineka and Jantipur.

After the incident the angry villagers had blocked the national highway NH30. On getting the information the police rushed to the spot.

Kotwali police station in charge Nilesh Dohra said that somehow the police managed and controlled the people by assuring them of all the possible help. He further said that the police have started search to nab the absconding trolley and the driver.

The villagers, however, have demanded compensation for the families of the people who have lost their lives.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:30 PM IST