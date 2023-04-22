Madhya Pradesh: Four a family jumped in front of running train in Tikamgarh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Family of four tried to jump in front of running train in Khargapur of Tikamgarh district, on Friday morning, the three husband, wife and daughter died, the son ran away and survived, said the police. SIT formed to investigate the case.

Sources claimed that the family was in pressure because the local police station officials have threatened to book them in a robbery case. Whereas the police refused the police atrocities.

SP Tikamgarh, Rohit Kashwani told Free Press that the victims are identified as Laxman Namdev(50), wife Laxmi (45) and daughter Vini(13). The son Samar survived in the incident.

He further added that the family jumped in front of the running train, in the incident three died and the son survived.

The police reached the spot and seized the bodied and sent them for the postmortem. The last rites were not able to perform on Friday. The elder son of the victim and brother of the victim who are in Delhi will be going to reach Khargapur on Saturday. Probably the last rites will be performed on Saturday, said the police.

The SP added that on 17th, the children of Namdev family were playing when a incident of robbery took place in a neighboring house. The family raised allegation on the Namdev family and also filed the complaint to the police.

The local police station police reached the village and asked the Namdev family, that if the boy had done some mistake, they can give back the stolen items. This was done in the presence of the villagers and the relative of the victim family.

On 20th the complainant reached the SP office and raised the allegation that the local police is not taking action. Again the police reached the village and in front of the villagers the police asked the family to cooperate and on Friday they jumped in front of train.

After the incident the SP and the other officers reached the village and took the statements of the family and the villagers about the police working.

The SP added that a special investigation team has formed and will going to investigate the case.

He also added that the financial help from the government is demanded for the family.

