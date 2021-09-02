Madhya Pradesh: Former Minister Govind Singh writes a letter to Chief Minister to call for special assembly session

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A senior Congress leader and former minister Dr Govind Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to convene a special assembly session to discuss the issues of public interest and inflation.

Singh wrote in the letter that the assembly sessions are either not being called, or only shorter sessions have been held since the Bhartiya Janta Party came into power in the past one and half years. Because of which public interest issues have not been discussed.

He also wrote that the citizens of the state have been suffering because of the continuous increasing prices of petrol, diesel, gas, and essential commodities. The youths of the state are committing suicide because of unemployment.

Singh demanded that the government should convene a five-day special assembly session on these issues including power crisis so that it can be discussed and resolved.

He also wrote a letter to the governor and the speaker of the assembly. He also said that the government has brought the state in debt of 20 lakh crores.

