Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Kamal Nath to be LoP in Assembly

The PCC has decided to name Kamal Nath, the party state president as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. After the Nath resigned as the chief minister and BJP government was formed in the state, the Congress was accorded the status of opposition party in the Assembly after BJP formed the government in the state following the resignation of the then chief minister Nath. The leaders of the ruling party had attacked Congress for failing to name the LoP. The party state media president Jitu Patwari informed that the party has decided to name Nath as LoP in the house. The five-day Assembly monsoon session is to begin from July 20. Before the commencement of the session, the Congress has to submit the name of the LoP.

Names of the many MLAs were doing the round for the LoP but considering regional balance and to check any resentment among the legislators, the PCC chief decided to himself keep the post.

Name of Dr Govidn Singh was prominently projected for the post as he belongs to Gwalior-Chambal region where 16 assembly seats are going for the by-elections. However, making him as LoP would have disturbed the caste equations in the region thus affecting party poll prospects.

Similarly the names of former speaker NP Prajapati, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Bala Bachcan and others were doing the rounds for the post.