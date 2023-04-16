 Madhya Pradesh: Former BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi joins Congress
After joining the Congress party, the ex-MLA said that she is influenced by the culture of the Congress party.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Former BSP MLA Sheela Tyagi joins Congress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former BSP, MLA Sheela Tyagi joined Congress in presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath here on Sunday.

Sheela Tyagi was MLA from Mangawan Assembly seat in Rewa district. In the 2013 elections, she had defeated Panna Bai Prajapati of BJP in a close fight on Mangwan seat. In the 2018 elections, BJP’s Panna Bai defeated Congress’ Vindra Prasad. At that time, Sheela Tyagi was at the third position.

'Impressed by the culture, Kamal Nath's 15-month stint'

After joining the Congress party, the ex-MLA said that she is influenced by the culture of the Congress party. She also added that she is impressed by the working of former CM Kamal Nath during his 15-months government.

She further added that whatever responsibility the party gives to her she will perform her duties religiously.

article-image
