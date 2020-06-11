Madhya Pradesh: Football ‘coach’ rapes minor in Harda, held

Harda police have arrested a self proclaimed football coach on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor. The accused, Deepak Purabiya has confessed to his crime, said police.
Harda Station in charge Umendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that Purabiua is not a certified to coach the students as he does not possess any degree in the stream. Besides, he never took permission from the administration to coach students.
The accused had called a minor student for practice and raped her. Later, the minor reached out to her parents and thereafter a rape complaint was registered against the ‘coach’ on Monday.
The accused was produced in the court and sent to jail. Sans any degree or certificate, Purbiya coached the students in a private school as well. He also coached players at Nehru Stadium. Sports in charge of the district, Ramnivas Jatt, said Purabiya trained students on the basis of his year-long practice and experience, but that did not make him a certified coach.
DEO of education department, Devendra Raghuvanshi said that the administration will seek information of all sports teachers and their character certificates from all the schools in the city.
