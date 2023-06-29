Madhya Pradesh: Five Members Of A Wedding Party Killed As Truck Falls into Nullah

FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons including three children of a wedding party were killed after a mini-truck carrying around 26 passengers fell into a nullah in Buhara village of Datia district in the wee hours of Wednesday. Eight people were injured in the incident.

The marriage party, which included the would-be bride, her family members and relatives were heading to Jatara village of Tikamgarh where the marriage was to be solemnized.

Dursarah Police station in charge Sachidanand Sharma told Free Press that a mini truck carrying at least twenty six people of Khatik community was on way to Jatara village of Tikamgarh from a village of Gwalior when its driver lost control over the vehicle and it slipped into a nullah. The names of deceased are:

Kaurav Khatik (3 years),

Ishu (5),

Gunjan (10),

Prashant Khatiq (18),

and Pancho Bai (60 years).

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of five people in the incident and ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of deceased.

Injured no rise after govt announced financial aid

A senior cop of the Durarasah police station said that earlier the number of injured was only three but as soon as the government announced ex gratia to the victims, the numbers of injured started to rise gradually. People started to get admitted to the hospital. The number of injured later swelled to eight.

