Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against fertiliser hoarders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cracking whip on fertiliser hoarders, FIRs (First Information report) were registered against hoarders of fertilisers following raids conducted under supervision of agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Sunday. The FIRs were registered in Dhar and Dewas districts.

Patel had asked district collectors, SPs and other investigating agencies to conduct quick raids on Sunday.

The raids were conducted in both the districts against hoarders who had stocked fertilisers and urea.

Besides, raid was conducted against illegal collection and distribution of urea fertiliser in Tanda village in Kukshi tehsil in Dhar district. About 860 sacks of urea were confiscated during the joint action by agriculture, revenue and police department teams.

“We are decentralising the system of distribution of fertilisers,” Patel said. Di-Ammonium Phosphate popularly known as DAP is a preferred fertilser because it contains nitrogen and phosphorus, which are primary macro-nutrients and part of 18 essential plant nutrients. DAP’s MRP is Rs 1,200 per sack at government shop. In market, it costs Rs 1,800 per sack. Similarly, urea is available in open market at Rs 500 per sack while its MRP is Rs 266 per sack.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:36 PM IST