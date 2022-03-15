Madhya Pradesh: Final publication of panchayat voters’ list on April 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The programme of annual revision-2022 of the photo voter list for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections has been released by the State Election Commission, on the basis of the reference date of January 1, 2022. The final publication of the voter list will take place on April 25.

Secretary State Election Commission BS Jamod informed that the public display of draft voter list containing photos will be done on April 4, 2022, at the Gram Panchayat and other prescribed places. Claims and objections will be taken at the claim objection centres till April 11 (up to 3 pm). Claims and objections will be resolved by April 16. The final photo voter list will be published on April 25, 2022, in Gram Panchayat and other prescribed places.

The programme of the remaining work and final phase of the second phase of annual revision-2022 of photo voter list of urban bodies was also released by the State Election Commission.

Public display of photo format voter list will be on April 4, 2022 in the municipality ward. Claims and objections will be taken till April 11 till 3 pm.

Claims and objections will be resolved by April 16. Public display of the final photo voter list will be on April 25, 2022, in the municipality ward and other public places.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:51 PM IST