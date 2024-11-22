 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Film Tourism Policy 2.0 To Be Released Soon’
MPTB holds knowledge series at 55th IFFI to boost film production in the state.

Friday, November 22, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: ‘Film Tourism Policy 2.0 To Be Released Soon’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2.0 will be released soon, said Principal Secretary, (Tourism and Culture) Sheo Shekhar Shukla. “Based on the suggestions received from filmmakers across the country, experts associated with the film industry, and stakeholders, changes are being made to the policy,” said the PS.

Shukla was speaking in an a knowledge series to boost film production in the state, organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) at the 55th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) on Thursday. The IFFI is being organised by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Goa from November 20-25.

He further said that this is a new and comprehensive policy designed to further promote film shooting in the state. Its objective is to provide additional facilities and incentives to filmmakers so that Madhya Pradesh can be made the top film-making destination in India.

Changes are being made to the policy to attract international filmmakers, promote the state's unexplored tourist destinations, and create employment opportunities for the local community and youth.

The series on ‘Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Government and Industry partnership for filming in Madhya Pradesh’ included insights from Shukla, film Director Amar Kaushik, CEO Aamir Khan Productions, Aparna Purohit, actor Abhishek Banarjee, actor Nitanshi Goel, actor Sparsh Shrivastava and actor and producer Vani Tikoo Tripathi.

