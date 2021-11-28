Madhya Pradesh: Film actors, directors Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rumi discuss works of Majrooh Sultanpuri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Tarakiyon ke daur mein usi ka zor chal gaya, bana ke apna rasta jo bheed se nikal gaya …’

Poet Naeem Akhtar Khadmi from Burhanpur presented the couplet at an event Karwan Banta Gaya at Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised the event to celebrate Urdu poet and lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Poets from across the country presented their works in mushaira, which won applause from the audience who were present in good numbers. It began with ‘Aaina dekha unhone, unhe aaine ne,’ by Salma Shaheen (Delhi). It was followed by, ‘Mohabbat karne walon ki himayat mai bhi karta tha,’ of Kalim Qaiser (Gorakhpur).

Poets Popular Meeruthi, Arif Ali Arif, Malik Naved, Renu Nayyar, Azhar Iqbal, Dheerendra Singh Faiyaz also presented their compositions.

The first session began with Nauman Khan (Bhopal) and Sadiq (Bhopal) presenting research papers on Majrooh ki Shayari. Film actors, directors and producers Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rumi Jaffrey from Mumbai discussed the works of Majrooh Sultanpuri, Urdu and films. Pilgaonkar shared memories related to Majrooh Sultanpuri and also presented lyricist’s works. Iqbal Masood and Samina Siddiqui conduct the two sessions respectively.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Cops rescue 39 bonded labourers from Kolhapur in Maharashtra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 01:05 AM IST