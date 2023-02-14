Madhya Pradesh: File goes missing from mining department in Shivpuri

Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A file related to the Bhadora stone mine has gone missing from the mining department in Shivpuri, sending the officials into a tizzy.

On the heels of the incident, an official of the mining department RK Bhadkaria recently dashed off a letter to the police.

According to sources, Bhadkaria reportedly sought an FIR against two employees of his department, Sushma Nagarch and Mohsin Khan.

A social activist Nitin Chokse sought some documents related to Bhadora stone mine through the Right to Information Act. He put an application in the Act seeking the related papers.

Nevertheless, the department did not provide any papers. On August 31 last year, he made the first appeal to the collector seeking the documents.

The additional collector asked the mining department to provide those papers to the social worker, but the mining department did not pay any heed to it. In the second appeal, the department assured that it would give certified copies of the papers sought by Chokse.

When the department did not give the papers, the State Information Commission warned the mining department if they did not provide the papers, a sum of Rs 25,000 would be imposed on them. Afterwards, the file went missing. On January 27, a letter was written to Kotwali TI to register an FIR against the officials of the mining department for the missing file.

Nevertheless, the officials of the mining department did not receive the newspaper’s repeated calls for their comments on the issue.

