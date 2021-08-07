Madhya Pradesh: Fatality count goes up to 29 as life limps back to normalcy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fatality count in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions has increased to 29 till Saturday, according to government officials on Saturday.

However, life is limping lack to normalcy as relief work is on for flood affected people in the both the divisions. The government officials said that the flood situation is slowly improving and at present no life-threatening situations exist in the region, where rescue and relief work is currently on.

So far, 38, 112 people have been rescued by army, Air Force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) and other agencies in both the divisions so far.

Revenue secretary Gyaneshwar Patil told Free Press that so far 29 people have died in flood in various parts of Gwalior-Chambal divisions. “Essential services, which were disrupted, have been restored. Administration is tracing missing people. Administration is providing food, potable water, medicines and other items to flood affected people,” he said.

The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh had turned grim earlier this week, where more than 1,250 villages were affected by deluge following heavy rain. Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts were affected as the region was pounded by rain. However, from Thursday, the intensity of rainfall in the two divisions receded.

Rescue work

As many as 38,112 people have been rescued so far in Gwalior-Chambal region so far. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing Anna Utsav, said, “As many as 8,832 people were rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places.”

6 bridges collapse

Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat visited the spot to take stock of collapse of bridges and dams on Saturday. Six bridges constructed in Sindh and Seep Rivers in recent years collapsed in flood. The bridges are Sheopur-Badoda, Sheopur-Manpur, Ratangarh-Basai, Indergarh-Pichore, Gorai-Adokhar and Datia-Seondha bridges.

Fact files

* Fatality toll: 29 in Gwalior-Chambal divisions

* 38,112: Rescued so far

* 1250: Villages flood hit

* 6: Bridges collapse