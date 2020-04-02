Madhya Pradesh: Farmers’ body wants government to start wheat procurement

BHOPAL: Farmers’ organisation, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, has appealed to state government to start procurement of rabi crops. State government has recently taken back its order of wheat procurement that was to start from April 1, citing corona scare.

National president of Mahasangh, Shiv Kumar ‘Kakkaji’ said that he has appealed to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to immediately start procurement process of rabi crops. He has also written a letter to CM.

“We support the national lockdown. I had apprised the PM and union agriculture minister of farmers’ problems due to lockdown and had urged them to provide relaxation for farmers because of the harvest season,” reads the letter.

Kakkaji said that he also had a telephonic conversation with union minister Narendra Singh Tomar who had assured him of procurement of crops. The order was issued the next day.

However, much against the spirit of letter by union agriculture minster, state government withdrew the letter for procurement of wheat a day after it issued it.

Kakkaji said he had asked the CM to start crop procurement as farmers are heavily dependent on it. The money they get from it is used to clear the dues and prepare for kharif crop. Withholding procurement may lead to severe agrarian crisis, he said.