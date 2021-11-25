Madhya Pradesh: Farmer hangs self from branch of Tree in farmland

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself from the branch of a tree on Wednesday morning, official sources said.

The incident occurred in Singarchori-Khachrod village under Siddikganj police station.

Town inspector Kamal Singh Thakur said that the farmer Kishanlal had committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a tree in his farmland.

Kishanlal went to the farmland saying that he was going to the farmland to shoo away the wild boars.

When he did not return, the family members of Kishanlal launched a search for him and found him hanging from the branch of a tree.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Thakur further said the police registered a case and began to inquire into the matter.

But the reason for his taking such an extreme step could not be learnt, Thakur said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:31 AM IST