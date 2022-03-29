Madhya Pradesh Episcopal Council delegation meets chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of MP Episcopal Council led by Archbishop AAS Durairaj called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Tuesday, according to state government officials.

The Archbishop of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain presented a citation and a rose plant to chief minister. The chief minister appreciated the activities carried out by the Council for prosperity and welfare of the state.

The council praised the activities conducted in the field of education, health, environment, public welfare and development in the state under the leadership of Chouhan.

On behalf of Christian society of the state, the council thanked Chief Minister Chouhan for taking elders to pilgrimage places like Velankani under Teerth Darshan Yojana and for conducting public welfare activities by taking all the communities along.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:31 PM IST