 Madhya Pradesh: EOW Registers Case Against Indore-Based Two Builders
The two builders sold row houses without taking approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and failing to deposit the development charges to the authority.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered cases against two Indore-based builders for violating RERA norms. The two builders sold row houses without taking approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and failing to deposit the development charges to the authority.  

The EOW has registered the case against seven persons including the builders Mohsin Khan, Sameer Khan, Harish Choudhary, Vinod Paliwat, Pankaj Choudhary and against the two land developing firms under sections of cheating, said officials here on Thursday. The promoter and builder had sold the land, plots, houses against the approved plan from town and country planning in village Joshigudaria teshil Mhow, district Indore.

During the probe, various irregularities came to fore in this connection, said officials. It is informed that in 2011, the builders had purchased 4.856 hectares for Rs 4.92 crore.

The agency found that most of the amount was given in cash instead of bank/online transfer, which is against the norms. It also came to fore that the builder had also encroached upon nullah and sold it off.  While developing the site, the builders had taken approval from the town and country planning, but when it came to selling the plots, the builders changed the plan to suit their business.  Besides, the development charge which was scheduled to be deposited to the RERA was also done; the builders evaded paying an amount of Rs 3.8 lakh to the authority.  

