Madhya Pradesh: Employees ask CM Shivraj to shift Dussehra holiday to Oct 26

While the holiday for Dussehra is on October 25, the festival is going to be celebrated the following day. Employees unions have demanded shifting the holiday from October 25 to October 26.

Various employees’ unions including bankers have written letter to Chief Minister Shivaj Singh Chauhan for shifting of Dussehra holiday from October 25 (Sunday) to October 26 (Monday) as the festival will be celebrated on Monday.

Bank employees unions like All India Bank officer Federation, State Bank of India (SBI) officers Association wrote letters to CM requesting him for shifting under Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881, allowing bankers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate this important festival.

Similarly, All India Bankers Confederation, in letter to CM, said that many state governments like Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Assam etc have shifted Dussehra holiday from Sunday to Monday. Even Central government has reported to have shifted Dussehra holiday from Sunday to Monday. Confederation has appealed Chauhan to follow the suit.

Mantralayaeen Karmachari Adhikar Sangh president Sudhir Nayak said they too have made the same demand to the CM. Even Lipik verga karmachari Sangh is going to do the same on Friday.