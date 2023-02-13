Madhya Pradesh: Employee injured after bomb misses target during test fire at Army's LPR in Jabalpur

Injured employee Shyam Prasad | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An employee at Army’s Long Proof Range (LPR) in Jabalpur was severely injured in an accident that happened during a test fire on Monday. According to information, the incident happened when T90, an anti-tank bomb which was being tested at the Khamaria situated range, missed its target and hit the wall.

As soon as the bomb was fired from a 125 MM gun, it deviated from its target and hit a wall. The explosion was so intense that parts of the bomb reversed the direction, hitting employee from the back. The injured employee named Shyam Prasad was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Jabalpur.

More work, less employees

Sandesh Devangan, another employee at the range said that such incidents happen frequently at the range. He blamed the poor employee-to-work ratio for the accident.

He said, "There is more work and less employees, which causes stress."

“The bomb fired during the test, changed its direction and hit Prasad. His condition is serious. However, it is difficult to ascertain the real reason behind the accident as of now", he added.

Army officials are yet to release a statement on the matter.

