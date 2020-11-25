Madhya Pradesh: Electricity employees to protest today against proposed privatization

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers will protest on Thursday against proposed privatization of electricity sector and other related policies of the central government.

Engineer VKS Parihar, state convener of the forum said that it is a nationwide protest and power employees from state too will protest to express solidarity with their counterparts nationwide. ‘All employees of the power department will wear black ribbons during work and burn copies of Standard Bid Document (SBD) prepared by the central government at gates of their offices at 5.30 pm,’ said Parihar.

The power employees’ forum said that the Central government should end privatization of power distribution companies and end private licensee and franchise system. The Union government should immediately withdraw SBD and the Power Amendment Bill 2020. There should be one power department that should include power production, transmission and distribution wings like Kerela State Electricity Board.

The demands also include regularization of outsourced and contractual employees as done by the Telangana government. Moreover, all vacant posts should be filled and should be given a permanent staff status as it used to happen earlier.

Next phase of protest includes an awareness campaign among consumers including farmers, businessmen, employees etc in the month of December. If the central government doesn’t wakes up till then, then all employees of the power department will completely boycott their work across India from January onwards.