Madhya Pradesh: Due to long closure during corona pandemic, winter vacation of government school teachers cancelled

BHOPAL: The school education department has cancelled the winter vacation of government school teachers. Earlier, the school education department had declared winter vacation for teachers and students from December 25-31. The school education department issued instructions on Wednesday, cancelling the week-long winter vacation. The order said that schools were closed for quite a long time due to the corona pandemic and students’ learning had suffered. So, this time should be utilized, especially for the students appearing for their board and local exams.

However, a section of the teachers is not happy with the cancellation of the vacation citing the corona pandemic. “Teachers were not on vacation even during the pandemic. In fact, they were pressed on duty for a corona survey,” said general secretary of the Shikshak Congress Ashutosh Pandey. Senior officials could have worked out some plan through which teachers responsible for the exams from Classes IX-XII could have been engaged, while others could have been given the benefit of the winter vacations. That would have motivated all, Pandey said.

"Teachers have been called regularly to schools. They have been conducting classes through various electronic means, including TV and the radio. They have also been visiting the houses of students under the Hamara Ghar Hamara Vidyalaya scheme of the department," said Ashutosh Pandey, general secretary, Shikshak Congress.