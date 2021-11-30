Madhya Pradesh: Drone technology will be promoted in MP, says union civil aviation minister Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that drone technology will be promoted in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia reached Gwalior via regular flight on Tuesday and left for Shivpuri to attend private functions there.

“We are working to promote drone technology in Madhya Pradesh. On this issue, we will hold a programme, soon,” Scindia said.

A couple of months back, the union government framed a new drone policy.

Reacting to the Civil aviation department for new Omicron variants, Scindia said, “I have been keeping an eye on each development. The union government has issued a new travel policy. Today, I held a review meeting and instructed the officials to ensure COVID-19 protocol strictly.” he added.

On former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s yatra against inflation, he said, “He is my senior. He should continue his yatra, we will focus on our development policy.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:51 PM IST