Madhya Pradesh: Double-engine government is committed for development of Gwalior-Chambal region, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is committed for the development of Gwalior-Chambal region.

Scindia is on his three days visit to Gwalior. This is his fourth visit to the region in the past 15 days.

According to reports, he is holding meetings with BJP workers of the Gwalior.

Speaking to journalists, he expressed gratitude to union transport minister Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning budgets for the construction and repair works of various roads in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Reacting to upcoming elections in five states, he said, “People know which party is committed to the development and security of the citizens. I am confident that the BJP will form the government in these five states.”

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:23 PM IST