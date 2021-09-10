e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Don't become like Jinnah, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang warns Owaisi

Accusing Owaisi of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad, Sarang said that, "Owaisi's politics involves making two religions fight only for his own political gain. I want to warn Owaisi not to become like Jinnah."
ANI
AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi | Photo: ANI

AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and warned him not to "become like MA Jinnah".

Accusing Owaisi of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad, Sarang said that, "Owaisi's politics involves making two religions fight only for his own political gain. I want to warn Owaisi not to become like Jinnah." Speaking to ANI about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Sarang said, "The way he is trying to misinform people with statistics on religion and caste is not going to work well and the BJP will emerge victorious in Uttar Pradesh."

Earlier this week, Owaisi was on a three-day visit to UP, where he stated that 110 assembly constituencies in the state have 30-39 per cent population of the main minority community and the percentage goes up to 40-49 on 44 seats and to 50-65 per cent on 11 seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

ALSO READ

Ganesh Utsav begins today: Maharashtrian groups go for low-key show this year too in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 04:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal