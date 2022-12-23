e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Cat owner attacks neighbouring family with axe, 3 injured

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The actions of a cat led to an argument between two parties in Machhand area of Ambedkar colony in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind.

The owner of the cat attacked the family which opposed to it dribking milk kept outside their house. Three members of the family were injured in the clash and admitted to Bhind district hospital for treatment today. 

According to reports, Shamin's cat often used to drink milk in houses of people living in the neighborhood. The entire neighborhood claimed they were troubled by the cat. 

When the cat was trying to drink milk from Ramnaresh’s house, he threw a stick at her and chased the cat away.  

As Shamin received the information regarding this, he, along with Arif, Javed, Mubarak and his six to seven friends, went to Ramnaresh’s house and started attacking his family with sticks and axes.

Injured were referred to Bhind district hospital

Ramnaresh, his wife, and daughter suffered serious injuries in the attack. After giving first aid at Machhand hospital, all were sent to district hospital. 

Ramnaresh informed the police

Ramnaresh stated that terror of Shamin’s cat was there for many days. Whenever someone tries to stop the cat, Shamin bullied that person, he said.

"Previously, the cat had eaten more than one dozen chicks. When my wife complained to Shamin, he started quarelling," said Ramnaresh. 

Machhand police has registered an FIR in this case and further investigation is underway. 

article-image

