Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh to bring Premchand Guddu back from BJP, to take on ex Congressman Tulsi Silawat in by-polls

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh plans to bring former MP Premchand Guddu back to the Congress to take on water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat who recently crossed over to the BJP.

Guddu will be fielded against Silawat in Sanwer assembly constituency.

Before the assembly elections in 2018, Guddu crossed over to the BJP, and his son fought the polls from Ghattia constituency in Ujjain on BJP ticket, but he lost.

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya brought Guddu to the party, but after the assembly elections, he has never been active in the party.

Just before the general elections, there were speculations that Guddu would return to the Congress, but it did not happen because of opposition by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma.

Both Singh and Guddu discussed about it. Once there is some relief from the coronavirus, a formal announcement will be made about Guddu’s return to the Congress.

It was said that Guddu had left the Congress because of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia prevented Guddu from walking up to the stage at a function in Ujjain, and his son was not given ticket from Alot.

These two incidents pained Guddu so much so that he left the Congress.

The Congress does not have any strong candidate to take on Silawat in the by-election. So, if Guddu is fielded against Silawat there may be some contest.

Divgijaya is also preparing to field his close aide Balmukund Gautam from Badnawar constituency in Dhar district.

Rajesh Agarwal, who rebelled against the BJP, fought election from Badnawar as an independent candidate.

Gautam is keen on fighting election from that area, and he may get a chance because of Digvijaya’s support.

The BJP is all set to field Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, who won the last assembly election from Badnawar on Congress ticket. He crossed over to the BJP to topple the Congress government.