Madhya Pradesh: DGP to attend 3-day all India meet in Lucknow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police Vivek Johri will attend three-day all India DGP, IG conference to be held in Lucknow from November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually and physically. ADG intelligence Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that DGP Johri will join the conference physically. From state, Special Director General of Police Aruna Mohan Rao and ADG (intelligence) will join the conference virtually.

The conference will be attended by the director generals of central armed police forces, central investigation agencies, national security agency and state DGPs.

During the three-day conference, sessions will be held to discuss modernisation of police, terrorism and internal security.

In 2020, the conference was held virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:24 AM IST