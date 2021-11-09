Madhya Pradesh: Department of Higher Education announces 3rd round of counselling for college admissions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has announced third round of CLC (College Level Counselling) for admissions in colleges across the state. Third round will begin from November 9 and continue till November 16, a department official said.

The DHE issued an order on Monday to vice chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges regarding extension of admission dates for academic session 2021-22.

According to instructions sent by Officer on Special Duty Dhirendra Shukla, registration by new applicants and verification of documents will be done online from November 9-14 on department’s portal.

Those students who have already registered themselves and got their documents verified in the first and second round of counselling need not register again. Such students need to reach college they are seeking admission and meet authorities between 10 am to 12 noon along with an application form that is available online and on department’s website. The application form is also available on MP Online, epraveshmponline.

Colleges have been instructed to issue admission list everyday at 1 pm and initiate online link for payment of fees. Applicants will be given 24 hours to deposit admission fees.

Instructions given to colleges have mentioned that admission process will continue on Sunday - November 14 - but the colleges will remain closed on November 15 because of gazetted holiday.

Out of more than 12 lakhs seats in colleges across the state, only over 6 lakh seats have been filled despite an additional round of counselling. Senior officials say that this additional third round will be the last chance for students to take admission in new academic session.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 12:34 AM IST