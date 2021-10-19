Madhya Pradesh: Dengue cases go up to 83, officials issue alert

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of dengue cases has gone up to 83 after two more cases were reported from Nasrullaganj and Shyampur in the district, health officials said on Tuesday.

The officials of the malaria department and those of the district administration are worried as the larvae of dengue have been found in 102 villages.

The civic body has launched a survey of malaria cases. They have begun to fog different parts in the city and remove accumulated water.

Malaria officer, however, said that the number of dengue cases would reduce once the weather was clear.

According to sources in the malaria department, the officials have been surveying each area from July.

Dengue larvae have been found in 102 villages, sources said, adding that blood samples of 285 patients have been taken.

Most of the dengue patients have been found in Nasrullahganj. There are 27 patients in Nasrullahganj, six in Budhni, seven in Ichhawar and 15 in Shyampur.

As far as the number of malaria is concerned, nearly 1, 20,000 slides were made and 20 patients detected, officials further said.

The malaria department has issued alert in each village in the district. It has engaged 12 employees, five malaria inspectors, an assistant malaria officer, a lab technician, a malaria officer and others.

District malaria Kshama Barbe said that the cadets of NSS and NCC were also alerted.

As soon as the team gets information about a malaria case from an area, it reaches there, takes samples and sprays insecticide to shoo away mosquitoes.

The officer further said that the number of cases would come down since the weather had been clear.

A workshop on dengue will be held in the district headquarters on Thursday for the medical officers. A doctor from AIIMS Sagar Khandga will train the medical officers on how to deal with vector-borne diseases, Barge said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:24 PM IST