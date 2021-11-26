Madhya Pradesh: Deer from Van Vihar enters Upper Lake, rescued

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Deer, which had reached Upper Lake, was rescued by Van Vihar National Park team and boatmen when it was spotted swimming there on Thursday.

Van Vihar National Park administration has attributed it to highly porous boundary wall built along Upper Lake side. The damaged boundary wall provides scope to animals to reach up to Upper Lake side.

According to Van Vihar National Park administration, deer may be of either Van Vihar National Park or Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya (IGMR).

Van Vihar National Park Deputy director AK Jain said, 'The boundary wall of Van Vihar National Park is highly damaged and it has not been repaired or constructed. Animal frequently reach Upper Lake side. It happened in same way. However, IGMR also houses deer so there are chances that this deer may be of IGMR. But we have rescued and housed it in Van Vihar National Park.'

Van Vihar National Park is located in the Bhopal district. It is a National Park located adjacent to Upper Lake of Bhopal city.

Van Vihar is developed and managed as a modern zoological park, following the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority and maintained by the Forest Department of Madhya Pradesh. It was declared a National Park in the year of 1979.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:50 AM IST