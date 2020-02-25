Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated space for suspended teachers in Gwalior!

BHOPAL: Gwalior district education officer came under criticism for his order of dedicating a separate marked space for suspended teachers and staff members on his premises. The order further directed all the schools to do the same. The controversial order was revoked by the DEO after sharp criticism by government employees.
District education officer (DEO), Gwalior, Vikas Joshi issued a letter last Saturday directing principals of all schools and Block Resource Coordinators (BRC) to reserve a dedicated space for ‘teachers facing suspension’.
‘Sitting space for staff under suspension’ should also be written on the wall of that space, mentions the order issued by DEO. If staff under suspension is more than one then numbers too should be mentioned in the writing.
Not only this, the instructions issued by the DEO said that their photographs should be taken and posted in whatsapp groups related to teachers and the concerned.
‘I could not attend Collector’s time limit meeting of the inter-departmental coordination committee, as I was out of town. Collector’s instructions were misinterpreted by the school official who attended the meeting,’ said DEO, Vikas Joshi.
The letter issued by the DEO mentioned it in subject that the order was issued on Collector’s instructions during time limit meeting. However, DEO defended the instruction saying that it was not meant for teachers but for all staff members facing suspension.
Government employees of the district opposed and criticized the decision calling it humiliating. A delegation met the senior officials of the district and registered their protest against the said order.
The order was revoked on Tuesday, confirmed the DEO.
