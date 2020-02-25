Madhya Pradesh: Dedicated space for suspended teachers in Gwalior!

BHOPAL: Gwalior district education officer came under criticism for his order of dedicating a separate marked space for suspended teachers and staff members on his premises. The order further directed all the schools to do the same. The controversial order was revoked by the DEO after sharp criticism by government employees.

District education officer (DEO), Gwalior, Vikas Joshi issued a letter last Saturday directing principals of all schools and Block Resource Coordinators (BRC) to reserve a dedicated space for ‘teachers facing suspension’.

‘Sitting space for staff under suspension’ should also be written on the wall of that space, mentions the order issued by DEO. If staff under suspension is more than one then numbers too should be mentioned in the writing.