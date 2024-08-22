 Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till August 31 
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till August 31 

Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till August 31 

In cases where seats are not available, students may apply for admission to other subjects or colleges with vacant seats.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College Level Counselling Extended Till August 31  | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has extended the deadline for admission in Special College-Level Counseling (CLC) for undergraduate and post-graduate to August 31. Students can now apply offline and even directly at the colleges. In cases where seats are not available, students may apply for admission to other subjects or colleges with vacant seats.

The Minister of Higher Education, Technical Education, and AYUSH, Inder Singh Parmar, had instructed the Higher Education Department to provide one more opportunity to students who missed the chance to secure admission in UG and PG courses in state colleges. 

Students who are interested can participate in the special CLC for UG and PG admissions until August 31, said Tulsiram Dahayat, Officer on Special Duty for Higher Education. 

Read Also
Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota
article-image

CLC Phase-3 counselling: Fees to be paid by August 24

FPJ Shorts
What Are Vishaka Guidelines? All You Need To Know About Law Enforced To Protect Women At Workspaces
What Are Vishaka Guidelines? All You Need To Know About Law Enforced To Protect Women At Workspaces
Rapid Multimodal Logistics: IPO Opens Today; Know Everything About it
Rapid Multimodal Logistics: IPO Opens Today; Know Everything About it
'Can’t Compromise On Safety And Security Of Girls', Says Bombay HC On Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
'Can’t Compromise On Safety And Security Of Girls', Says Bombay HC On Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
'Was I A Mistress?' Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel As Divorce Hearing Begins In Kenya Court
'Was I A Mistress?' Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel As Divorce Hearing Begins In Kenya Court

Additionally, the deadline for fee payment for students admitted online during the third CLC phase has been extended. Students admitted in this phase can now pay their admission fees until August 24. The original deadline for fee payment was set for August 10. However, many students did not make the payment within the given time. As a result, the deadline for fee payments was extended.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till...

Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College-Level Counselling Extended Till...

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's...

Hindenburg-Adani Report: Congress Stages Massive Protest In Bhopal , Demands SEBI Chief's...

66-Year-Old Woman Suffers Heart Attack On Train, Dies After Ambulance Fails To Pick Her From Nearest...

66-Year-Old Woman Suffers Heart Attack On Train, Dies After Ambulance Fails To Pick Her From Nearest...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Distribute ₹115 Cr Bonus To Tendu Leaf Collectors In Sheopur

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Distribute ₹115 Cr Bonus To Tendu Leaf Collectors In Sheopur

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims Condemn BMHRC Merger With AIIMS