Madhya Pradesh: Deadline For UG, PG Admission In Special College Level Counselling Extended Till August 31 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has extended the deadline for admission in Special College-Level Counseling (CLC) for undergraduate and post-graduate to August 31. Students can now apply offline and even directly at the colleges. In cases where seats are not available, students may apply for admission to other subjects or colleges with vacant seats.

The Minister of Higher Education, Technical Education, and AYUSH, Inder Singh Parmar, had instructed the Higher Education Department to provide one more opportunity to students who missed the chance to secure admission in UG and PG courses in state colleges.

Students who are interested can participate in the special CLC for UG and PG admissions until August 31, said Tulsiram Dahayat, Officer on Special Duty for Higher Education.

Read Also Supreme Court Orders Admission Of 7 NEET Candidates Into MBBS Course Under MP Govt School Quota

CLC Phase-3 counselling: Fees to be paid by August 24

Additionally, the deadline for fee payment for students admitted online during the third CLC phase has been extended. Students admitted in this phase can now pay their admission fees until August 24. The original deadline for fee payment was set for August 10. However, many students did not make the payment within the given time. As a result, the deadline for fee payments was extended.