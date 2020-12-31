Madhya Pradesh: Datia continues to freeze at 2.8 degree Celsius, Gwalior shivers at 4.4 degree Celsius

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under intense cold. Weatherman forecast for a further drop in temperature in the state.

Pachmarhi recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius while Khargone recorded 6.4 degree Celsius and Dhar recorded 6.7 degree Celsius. Ratlam recorded 7.3 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius. Nowgaon recorded 5.2 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded 9.9 degree Celsius with marginal drop in temperature.

Umaria recorded 8.0 degree Celsius after drop of 2.4 degree Celsius. Rewa and Satna recorded 8.0 and 8.3 degree Celsius respectively. Sagar recorded 8.7 degree Celsius. Tikamgarh recorded 7.0 degree Celsius. Mandala recorded 8.5 degree Celsius.

Shajapur recorded 8.0 degree Celsius while Rajgarh and Ujjain recorded 8.6 degree Celsius each.